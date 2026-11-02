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MLS Winners and Losers 1-1GOAL

MLS Winners and Losers: Nashville SC flirt with MLS records, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami get lucky and the West seems well-poised for Decision Day

Inter Miami won, Nashville made history, and a load of Western Conference playoff spots are up for grabs ahead of decision day

Tom Hindle

  • Five games, five wins and an Eastern Conference playoff spot secured. The Columbus Crew have picked a pretty good time to get hot.

    Here’s the truth about MLS: most teams are pretty bang average, which means if you win a few games, then you have a chance of making some noise (this is what most people call “parity”). The Crew have done just that. GOAL does not take sides here, but MLS always seems to be a little nicer when this most charming of teams is competing.

    There was plenty more happening in the East, where the playoff picture sorted itself out rather nicely a week before Decision Day. Nashville are a juggernaut (we knew this). Miami are a combination of brilliant, rubbish and a bit lucky (we knew this). And Allan Saint-Maximin probably shouldn’t do a controversial gesture towards an opponent if he wants to avoid a red (we knew this but did not expect it to happen).

    The West isn’t bad either. After no one in spots seven to 11 decided they really wanted to make the playoffs, everyone seems to have a chance. It’s tasty stuff, and GOAL runs through it all in the Winners and Losers of MLS this week...

  • WINNER: Inter Miami's plot armor

    FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI CF-NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION
    AFP

    Messi had a hand in both goals as Inter Miami toppled New England Sunday night.

    Uh oh.

    Right, so how do we contend with this, then? Inter Miami, once again, weren't all that good against the New England Revolution. The spaces are wrong. The defense is shaky. Nothing about this screams "champions." But then, nothing really has to for Miami, who, whether by the higher powers of footballing luck or by possessing the best to do it, always manage to win these games.

    It started, really, with a Lionel Messi assist that really wasn't an assist. As he helped for a loose ball in the box, he seemed to be attempting to knock it towards himself. Instead, it looped kindly to German Beterame - who finished. Then, there was the bit of Messi magic: a jink, a turn, a deflection and a smack into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 with 10 minutes to play.

    In the dying moments, the Revs thought they had an equalizer after a bit of comically bad defending from Ian Fray. But the voodoo showed up once again, and the narrowest, most unlucky of offsides prevented what would have been a fair draw. The Miami formula last year was a combination of Messi being the best on the planet and a bit of infuriating luck. It seems to be coming together again.

  • LOSER: Pascal Jansen

    New York City FC v Red Bull New York
    Getty Images Sport

    After guiding NYCFC to the Eastern Conference finals in 2025, Jansen has struggled to get a tune out of his side this season

    "I will never make excuses"

    Those were the words of NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen after watching his side fail to make the MLS playoffs after making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2025. In truth, they perhaps played a little above their means last year. It all looked like a remarkably complete coaching job, as the Pigeons overcame a glut of late-season injuries to make a rather improbable surge.

    The issue is that it set expectations nauseatingly high. If Jansen could do it after reacting to a late-season slump, what could he not accomplish with a full campaign? Well, the answer has proved to be a sort of middling mediocrity. NYCFC, in isolation, have some good footballers. But consistency has been elusive. And after a draw with a D.C. United side once again well off the pace in the playoff hunt, Jansen's side are officially out of postseason contention.

    Alarm bells have rung on social media, which does seem a bit harsh. Jansen is an accomplished manager who deserves a shot with a bit more investment. But the falloff here is hard to ignore.

  • WINNER: Nashville SC

    Nashville SC v Philadelphia Union
    Getty Images Sport

    Nashville SC completed a comeback against the Red Bulls Sunday evening, and could now set the MLS all-time points record

    If Miami are a tad fortunate, Nashville are a machine. It's a shame, in some ways, that Miami offers so much more compelling content. In reality, we're looking at the best team in MLS history here. No other side, in the league's 30-plus year existence, has done it quite like these guys. After beating New York Red Bulls, they are tied for the MLS all-time points record. A result of any kind next week will see them eclipse it.

    That, in isolation, would be pretty impressive. It is. But it's the manner of it all that stands out. They trailed 2-0 at halftime to RBNY. That didn't really matter; they scored three in the second (capped off by a 91st-minute winner from Sam Surridge). They are now undefeated at home this season. And, oh yeah, they officially claimed the Supporters' Shield.

    Are there any holes here? Not really. No one has conceded fewer goals. And only two teams have scored more. There is creativity in attack, energy in midfield, and solidity in defense. To the rest of the league: good luck.

  • LOSER: Eastern conference jeopardy

    Red Bull New York v Toronto FC
    Getty Images Sport

    A series of losses from sides outside the playoff picture has left the East's final day lacking a bit of bite.

    Well, that's a bit boring. It's not really their fault per se, but in failing to win this weekend, RBNY, NYCFC, and Toronto FC denied us what might have been a rather spicy final day of conference play. All three were eliminated from contention last weekend, leaving the East more or less set.

    Sure, there's a bit of juicy stuff - and some kinks that still need ironing out. Orlando and Columbus will both be hoping that Cincinnati loses their final regular season game - or at least drop points - to avoid a nasty wild card contest. Charlotte will need to win and hope Chicago loses in order to snag home-field advantage in the playoffs. But, in truth, we're splitting hairs here. It's more or less set.

  • WINNER: Western Conference jeopardy

    Los Angeles Football Club v LA Galaxy
    Getty Images Sport

    Big results around the West has the conference finely poised leading into decision day.

    As for the West... hello, beautiful.

    MLS has touted this DECISION DAY(!) thing for a while now, and it's felt a bit manufactured. There are some clear problems with it. For one, everyone should kick off at the same time. Secondly, can it really be "decision day" if no one is actually really making any decisions?

    Ok, so we're just getting picky over branding here. The larger point is that the Western Conference is looking awfully decisive on the final day. Three teams currently outside of the playoff picture have a chance to sneak in. Minnesota United have to win at home and hope that pretty much half of the conference either loses or draws. Seattle Sounders are out of it on goal difference as things stand. And then there's the juiciest one, with RSL and LA Galaxy facing off. If everything around them holds - which is also admittedly unlikely - it will basically be a win-and-you're-in game out West. And that is what this strangely branded thing is all about.

  • LOSER: LAFC

    imago-sport-1085085329.jpg
    ZUMA Press Wire

    Bouanga's production is the only reason LAFC are in a playoff spot this year

    Where would this team be without Denis Bouanga? LAFC aren't bad this year. They are a playoff team who, given the attacking talent at their disposal, will feel that they can give anyone a game on their day. The issue is they really should be so much more. Marc Dos Santos - fired a month ago - now looks like a truly woeful appointment. And Xavi Tamarit, promoted just after, doesn't look like that much of an improvement.

    And a comprehensive 3-1 loss to Minnesota, in which LAFC were in total control on the stat sheet but lost defensively, showed just how bad things can be. Put more simply, this team is paper thin. Home field advantage is now gone for the playoffs. If there is no final day chaos (unlikely), they will have to play San Jose over a three-game series. And that's not a matchup that must inspire tons of confidence in Southern California.