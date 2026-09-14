MLS Roundup: Sam Surridge's brace ruins Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's party while Cavan Sullivan dazzles again for Philadelphia Union

The MLS regular season is entering its final two months, and the sense of urgency is picking up.

Contenders are showing their credentials, while the gap between the league's playoff-bound teams and those on the outside looking in is starting to widen.

Right now, there is no team hotter than the Philadelphia Union, who have taken the training wheels off Cavan Sullivan. He, in turn, has shown he might be their best player at the grand old age of 16. The teenager continued his remarkable run of goal contributions with another - this time, the game-winner against San Diego FC in America's Finest City. At the other end of the form table are Philly's bitter rivals, the New York Red Bulls. They picked up just their second win in their last 10 matches to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

And then, in what could be a postseason preview, Inter Miami and Nashville SC couldn't be separated in a match that saw - believe it or not, these words are being written - Sam Surridge go toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi.

Yet those weren't the only talking points, as GOAL breaks down the weekend's biggest storylines in the latest MLS Roundup.