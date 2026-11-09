Tom Hindle: Yes, even if it feels a bit harsh. No club would be able to fully cope with the loss of Riqui Puig, but there is a serious need for some fresh ideas in the dugout. In fairness, the Galaxy have always supported Vanney and handed him a new deal at the start of last season. He probably still has a bit of credit in the bank from a memorable MLS Cup run. Still, it's tough to say that he should stick around. As harsh as this is, a fresh face might do the club some good.

Alex Labidou: Yes. Vanney has proven he can get results when he’s got a good hand in front of him, and his 2024 championship squad showed that. But rebuilding and getting more out of an imperfect roster are also part of the job description in MLS. Since that title, he hasn’t delivered consistently enough and he faced similar challenges at Toronto FC. Ironically, he might have been a better fit for the Galaxy’s rivals at LAFC.

Last year was excusable given the salary cap constraints and injuries - Riqui Puig missing another season matters, too. But the Galaxy retooled multiple times this year and still failed to find enough consistency. They went into Decision Day with their fate in their own hands and threw it away. That falls on Vanney.

Ryan Tolmich: It's easy to see why the knee-jerk reaction would be "yes" given the results of the last two years, but those years came after Vanney delivered the team an MLS Cup. Even so, at the very least, the pressure is on. It may depend on what candidates are on the market, but if there isn't a slam-dunk hire on the table for the Galaxy, Vanney also does deserve one more crack at righting the ship after two Riqui Puig-less disappointments.