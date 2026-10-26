Man Utd need their fans now more than ever: Red Devils supporters must band together to get rid of objectionable owners or risk remaining a laughing stock

After Wednesday's embarrassing 4-1 capitulation in Como, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick promised a backlash against Bournemouth. "We'll be a different team on Sunday," he told reporters in his pre-match press conference. "We have to be a different team on Sunday."

They weren't. Rather, United were the same shambolic side shamed at Sinigaglia. Because nothing changes at Old Trafford. Not anymore, at least. History just repeats itself. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the club has lurched from one crisis to another, with the doom and gloom around the Red Devils only ever briefly lifted by false dawns.

Carrick is a case in point himself. He raised hope of a revival after the almost incessant misery of Ruben Amorim's tenure by leading the club back into the Champions League, but now, less than six months later, his own position is untenable, with United once again reduced to a laughing stock after a rotten run of results.

Sunday's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth was United's sixth league game in a row without a win, and their eighth overall. Whatever one thinks about the quality or character of the players, a manager is judged by results and Carrick's are historically poor. He quite simply has to go.

But then, so too do those who appointed him.