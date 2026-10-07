Goodbye to The GOAT! Lionel Messi's most memorable Argentina moments - ranked

Lionel Messi has left the international arena. On an emotional evening at the iconic Estadio Mas Monumental, Argentina said goodbye to The GOAT, who played his final match for his country in a friendly against Benin and inevitably marked the occasion with a goal, with a couple of assists rather fittingly thrown in for good measure.
Of course, everyone thought that Messi would retire after leading his country to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - but we're so glad that he didn't, given he once again made a mockery of Father Time at this year's tournament in North America by carrying a dramatically diminished Albicelste side all the way to the final with eight goals and four assists at the grand old age of 39.
Now, that he's finally brought the curtain down on his international career while still somehow performing close to the absolute peak of his powers, GOAL has picked out Messi's most memorable moments in an Argentina shirt, from announcing himself on the world stage in 2006 to turning a World Cup semi-final against England on its head just a few months ago...