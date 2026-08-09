‘I’m not going to stop’ - USMNT and NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese sets sights on 2030 after painful World Cup exit

In the weeks since the U.S. men's national team's World Cup ended, Matt Freese has done whatever he can to turn the page. It hasn't been particularly easy. That's the life of a goalkeeper, though. Mistakes are harder to move past. World Cup mistakes? Downright impossible.

But you have to move past them and, in the weeks since everything came crumbling down against Belgium, that's what Freese has tried to do. He's fallen back into his routine. He's embraced the comfort of home. He's leapt right back into club soccer in an effort to simply get back to what he loves rather than sit and sulk about a moment he'll hate for the rest of his life.

What's helped the most, though, is acknowledging that life does have to go on. The USMNT's 2026 World Cup exit was the end of a summer and the end of a journey, but not the end of a career. And it was once Freese reached that point that he realized that the best way for him to move on is to keep going forward with a clear and obvious goal. That goal is to get back. More than anything, Freese wants another chance, and he knows he'll have to earn it.

"You take some time to breathe after the tournament," the New York City FC goalkeeper tells GOAL, "but not too much time. You take some time to strategize and set some form of plan moving forward. I was talking to one of my friends or my agent, and I said that I'm taking X amount of days to breathe, and then it's four years without another break because the very obvious focus for me is to be back there in four years.

"I have a goal, and that's four years from now, and there are many things that I want to happen along the way. I want to win multiple MLS Cups, and that comes first and foremost before any individual accolade. I want to win at least one Goalkeeper of the Year and be an All-Star again. So there are many steps along the way to get to that four-year mark, and it's very clear to me that right after the tournament ends, there's another four-year period where I'm not going to stop."

Maybe there is a chance at redemption in Freese's future. Maybe there isn't. The fight for it has already begun, though. It didn't take long to get going.