Trinity Rodman takes center stage, Phallon Tullis-Joyce eyes her chance: Five keys as Emma Hayes' USWNT face world champions Spain

The U.S. Women's National Team are preparing for the kind of test Emma Hayes wanted: two matches against reigning world champions Spain, with World Cup qualifying on the horizon.

Preparations began Tuesday at U.S. Soccer's Arthur M. Blank National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia, where the USWNT settled into their new home ahead of their first meetings with the world's top-ranked team since 2022.

For the reigning Olympic champions, the immediate target is securing a place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, with El Salvador awaiting in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals. Spain have already booked their ticket. These two matches offer Hayes an opportunity to assess her team's readiness for the challenges ahead.

“There will be learnings from game one to game two, but all of those learnings are helping us prepare for knockout football. It's going to be a great learning opportunity for us,” Hayes said.

Hayes pushed for these fixtures, eager to expose her players to top European opposition before a major tournament. Results will offer one measure of where the USWNT stand, but her focus remains on building a team capable of winning next year's World Cup.

“Listen I don't care about my win record as a head coach; our goal is to win the World Cup,” Hayes said. “The last thing you want is to go into a World Cup and see these teams for the first time.”

Her 26-player roster offers plenty to unpack, from Ashley Sanchez's recall and Jaedyn Shaw's omission to another “Triple Espresso” reunion. There are opportunities for newcomers, too, with five uncapped players in camp. That group includes Utah Royals defender Kate Del Fava, who earned her first senior call-up after Naomi Girma withdrew through injury.

“Look, I can't tell you what a World Cup qualifying or World Cup squad will look like, but I've got to make sure I've got a pool that's developed,” Hayes said.

Balancing that development with the demands of facing Spain will be central to this camp. So will assessing her established attacking options and the competition in goal, where Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Claudia Dickey are vying for the starting role.

GOAL looks at five keys as the USWNT prepare to face Spain in the first of two meetings.