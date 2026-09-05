‘David Beckham opened up this world’ - How footballers have started to recognise the importance of building a brand

There may be ‘no I in team’, but football players in the 21st century are about much more than the sum of their collective parts. As individuals, they enjoy a level of celebrity that was unimaginable just a few decades ago. Their on-field talent may be owned by a single sporting institution, but they have become marketing superpowers in their own right.

The Premier League juggernaut that was first fired up in 1992 helped to set those wheels in motion. By the end of the 1990s, top-flight performers in England were global icons and household names in every corner of the planet. The man leading that charge was Manchester United and England legend David Beckham - who is now a Sir and knight of the realm.

‘Golden Balls’, as he was infamously dubbed by pop star wife Victoria, saw his eclectic mix of hairstyles and bold choice of boots make as many headlines as his goals from the halfway line and red cards at the World Cup finals. Barriers were broken down that allowed fellow professionals to flood through.

Just about every sports man and woman now boasts at least one social media account - allowing for lucrative endorsement deals to be entered into - with some of the very best in the business boasting followings that transcend their chosen profession and the teams that they represent. They, more than the club that pays their wages, have become the subject of fanatical support.

With their time at the top still being relatively short - despite the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo pushing the boundaries of longevity - it is important to make hay (pounds and dollars in this case) while the sun shines. That means maximising mass appeal while building a brand with potential to stand the test of time. Footballers are getting increasingly creative in their money-making schemes, with Arsenal-star-turned-male-model John Halls telling GOAL all about the business of sport...