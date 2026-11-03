How Juventus dethroned Ajax as Champions League kings and sparked contentious doping allegations

As the Juve contingent erupted in wild celebrations, the exhausted Ajax players walked off the Stadio Olimpico pitch with a deeply unsettling feeling.

In the dressing room, Overmars pulled Ronald de Boer aside to air his concerns.

"Marc Overmars told me very quickly that he felt there was not something right,” he told The Independent. "He saw an opponent who did not look normal out of his eyes. He felt like he was taking something.”

He added: "I didn’t have that feeling. You know why? Because I’m always thinking that nobody would do it. I was totally not aware of that. And if somebody runs faster, maybe he runs faster. We knew it was a long season for us."

Ajax simply had to accept the defeat and move on as Juventus went on to reach the Champions League final in consecutive seasons, losing to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Then, in August 1998, Roma manager Zdenek Zeman gave a bombshell interview to L'Espresso in which he condemned the illicit tactics of some Italian teams, highlighting Juventus in particular. Italian football must "come out of the pharmacy", he said.

"I'm not a demagogue or a provocateur," he said. "I'm a man of sport. I pick up on the rumours, the moods that swirl around. I hear and see that not only in cycling, but also in football, they try to make up for the lack of preparation with pharmacy products. In football, there hasn't yet been an explosive scandal. But the more important a sport, the more the dangers become. I know of many doctors who have switched from cycling to football. I know of many Serie A clubs that employ pharmacologists. We must prevent the championship from becoming like the Tour de France."

He added: "It’s a source of astonishment that begins with Gianluca Vialli and extends all the way to Alessandro Del Piero. Having played various sports myself, I used to think that such results could only be achieved through bodybuilding, after years and years of specialised training. I am convinced that football is a completely different kind of activity - at least the brand of football I play, which I would define in a single word as ‘positive’."

Zeman admitted that his Lazio players had taken different chemicals to help with their recovery or provide a psychological boost, but stressed: "I have the impression that lately things are going too far. The pressure on players is becoming increasingly heavy. And it's increasingly difficult to resist the temptations of the magic pill… [Diego] Maradona's drug problems were already being talked about when Napoli bought him from Barcelona. I can't believe his team-mate Ciro Ferrara, who certainly wasn't known for his good manners in his controversy with me, was unaware of them. Maradona continued to play like a champion. And he still plays today. But I'd like to remind Ferrara that if they hadn't turned a blind eye, if someone had taken his drug addiction to heart, he could have been saved from such a sad situation. But now business prevails over everything. The world of football is dominated by finance, as well as pharmacies."

In the wake of Zeman’s claims, police raided Juve’s offices and training facility, uncovering 281 different pharmaceutical substances, "It looks more like the equipment of a small hospital,” an expert would later testify in court.

While none of the drugs - mostly anti-inflammatories, painkillers and cardiac stimulants - were on the banned list at the time, incriminating evidence did emerge in the medical records and blood samples seized during the raid.

When prosecutor Raffaele Guariniello brought Juventus club doctor Riccardo Agricola and chief executive Antonio Giraudo to trial in 2004, the court called on hematologist Dr. Giuseppe d’Onofrio as an expert witness to examine those samples.

The findings were damning.

"The variability I saw in the data could not be considered normal," D’Onofrio testified.

He explained that the extreme fluctuations in red blood cell counts and hemoglobin levels among the Juventus squad could only be explained by blood transfusions or the use of Erythropoietin (EPO) - the synthetic hormone designed to boost oxygen delivery to muscles and enhance endurance. D’Onofrio testified that it was "practically certain" two Juventus players from the mid-1990s had taken EPO, and "very probable" that seven others had. Juventus’ lawyers, though, insisted his talk of probability did not prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt.

For supplying the Juve players with large amounts of performance-enhancing drugs, Dr. Agricola was found guilty of sporting fraud and given a suspended sentence of 22 months in prison, but he and Giraudo were cleared on appeal in 2005. When Italy’s highest Court of Cassation reviewed the case two years later, it overturned the Appeal Court, ruling that the administration of pharmaceuticals could indeed constitute sporting fraud under Italian law. However, because the events had occurred between 1994 and 1998, the statute of limitations had expired.

The case was closed.