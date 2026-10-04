'He's a warrior' - Cavan Sullivan turns years of hype into a landmark USMNT moment with a dream goal against Mexico

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A few hours before he scored the goal that changed his life forever, Cavan Sullivan took a nap. It's a normal part of his routine. This nap was hard, though, because it was accompanied by a pit in his stomach. He knew what was coming after: Mexico.

As his head hit the pillow, Sullivan began to think.

"Before I go to sleep, I visualize and try to manifest good things for the night," he told reporters. "Some things come to fruition, some don't. That wasn't the way I pictured scoring the goal."

That’s because Sullivan’s first USMNT goal was more than a dream come true. It might even mark the start of a new era. At the very least, it was a breakthrough for one of the most hyped prospects in American soccer history - a “Welcome to the USMNT” moment better than even he could have imagined.

But for those who have followed Sullivan, the moment was a long time coming.

He’s been in the spotlight since he was 14, after all. Now, five days after his 17th birthday, it feels like he’s arrived. Helping lead the charge in a 3-0 win over Mexico in North America’s biggest rivalry will do that.

Sometimes, then, reality is better than dreams, then. At least it was in Sullivan's case.