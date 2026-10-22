The Barcelona x Spotify Clasico kit collab has become iconic

The first Clasico of the season is almost upon us, and that means a fresh drop from the prolific collaboration between Barcelona and music streaming giants Spotify. Once again, Barca will wear a special-edition kit in Sunday's clash with Real Madrid, connecting the worlds of football and music by promoting a globally-acclaimed artist on their shirts during the biggest fixture in the club calendar.

This time, it's Tyler, The Creator's turn to take the limelight, and the Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and fashion designer has been given complete creative control over a drop that showcases his boundless imagination and unique approach to his work, as an artist in the truest sense.

It's a collaboration that's brought unprecedented success for Barcelona so far, and Tyler's involvement reflects there is no sign of it slowing down any time soon.