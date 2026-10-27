How Alexia Putellas bounced back from ACL heartbreak to win a deserved third Ballon d'Or

Many moments led to that which saw Alexia Putellas awarded her third Ballon d'Or in London on Monday. Perhaps the most important, though, didn't even happen in the 2025-26 season for which she was awarded the Golden Ball, after helping Barcelona to win a quadruple. Instead, it came over two years ago.

As the 2024 Women's Champions League final ticked into stoppage time, Barca were leading Lyon 1-0 and were just minutes away from a first-ever win over the eight-time European champions, who had beaten them in the 2022 and 2019 finals. Jonatan Giraldez, the Blaugrana boss, turned to his bench for some fresh legs to help see the win out, sending on Claudia Pina and Putellas. Minutes later, the two combined to score a goal that put the result beyond doubt. Pina cut the ball back, Putellas met it with a thunderous finish and the party could finally begin among the Barca-heavy crowd in Bilbao.

It was impossible not to be pleased for Putellas. After rupturing her ACL in the summer of 2022, on the eve of the European Championship, and while playing at a level so high it would secure her second Ballon d'Or, the Barca icon had endured a really difficult two years. But that moment in Bilbao changed everything. In her own words, it "liberated" her, paving the way for a return to the very highest level and, on Monday, the top individual honour in the women's game.