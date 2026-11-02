'Dribbles like a God' - Alex Freeman's stunning rise sparks Man City and Man Utd transfer talk as Villarreal and USMNT star prepares for PSG test

There's room for hyperbole in sports coverage. There's room for metaphors, too. Both have been tossed around to describe Alex Freeman of late.

One outlet, ElGolDigital, went wild after a recent derby win over Valencia, saying that Freeman "defends like a titan and dribbles like a God". Villarreal's own social media account had their fun, too, labeling him "a physical beast" that is "light as a motorcycle, powerful as a truck". The praise is unique, to put it lightly, but it's piling up around Freeman, who is doing things to earn it.

It's always been easy to see the U.S. Men's National Team Defender's potential due to his effectiveness on both sides of the pitch, but as those posts so eloquently stated, that potential is now shining through. The American star is playing at a high level, and the world is beginning to take notice. Transfer rumors are already swirling less than one year after his arrival at Villarreal. At the moment, everything around Freeman appears to be going at warp speed.

Bigger tests are coming for the 22-year-old defender, though. On Tuesday, Villarreal will face the best team in the world, Paris Saint-Germain. It's an understatement to say it will be a tough game. One of the big questions, at least from an American perspective, is how tough it is for Freeman. If you can handle PSG, you can handle anyone. If you can play with the best team in the world, maybe the "titan" label is more than just a silly little joke.

So far, Freeman has passed every test. He sped through MLS Next Pro and MLS. Now, he's looking more comfortable with Villarreal and the USMNT every time he steps onto the field. So what comes next for Freeman? That's the big question, isn't it?