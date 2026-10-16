Aaron Bouwman: Ajax's bright new centre-back determined to become a star for the Netherlands

Bouwman is the product of a chance meeting in Amsterdam. His English mother met his father, a die-hard Ajax fan, in a bar while the dancer was visiting the Dutch capital with friends.

Their son was born in Haarlem and at the age of 11 joined Ajax’s De Toekomst academy from partner club Koninklijke HFC.

Although he saw himself as a striker, coaches felt his physical attributes made him an ideal defender, a decision that worried Bouwman.

"I can't remember exactly what I was thinking at the time, but I think something like: ‘sh*t, this is a bit less than ideal’. Defending is really very different from scoring goals," he said, though in hindsight the switch has worked in his favour.

"When you see where I have ended up, they were right and it was a good step."

Eligible to play for England, Netherlands and, due to his ancestry, Jamaica, he has his heart set on wearing the famous Oranje jersey, having made frequent appearances for the national youth teams from Under-15s to U19s.

"For me, the choice isn’t difficult," he told Elf Voetbal in April. "That is and remains the Netherlands. Playing for Jamaica or England is not an option. I want to seize my chance in the senior Oranje team when the time comes."

His stable rise through the ranks at De Toekomst culminated in his professional debut at the age of 16 in Dutch football’s second tier with Ajax's reserves towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

"That feeling was truly indescribable," he said. "Really beautiful. I love dribbling, have a good passing game, and a lot of height and physicality. The only things I can still improve are aerial duels and leadership at the back."

After a smattering of appearances for the second team and some bright displays for the U19s, he earned a place on the senior team’s bench a few times in the following campaign, but injuries restricted his exposure to the professional game that season.

"First I had my hip, and then in the first match back with Jong Ajax, my ankle twisted. That wasn't pleasant," he said last year.

Upon his return, John Heitinga handed the 17-year-old his Eredivisie debut, trusting him to start against Telstar in the first game of the 2025-26 campaign.

"When pre-season started, I named making my debut in the first team as my main goal and hoped to get a lot of minutes in Jong Ajax," he told Elf. "Two days before the opening match against Telstar, I heard from the coach that I was going to start. I immediately sent a message in the family group chat.

"There were many family members and friends in the stands watching me. I was a bit nervous beforehand. Playing for the first time in the Johan Cruijff Arena, where for years as a youth player I watched Ajax matches from the second tier with my teammates, where I saw many great Champions League matches. And now I was standing on the pitch myself.

"Before the match against Telstar, I knew where my parents, grandparents, aunt and friends from Haarlem were sitting. Just before the game, I waved to them. I try to do that before every match. It feels familiar."