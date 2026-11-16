How to buy Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi tickets: Abu Dhabi dates, ticket prices & more

The highly anticipated Yasalam After Race Concerts are back for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Fans are gearing up to see global pop sensations Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi take the stage at Etihad Park. This opening night event promises a spectacular mix of dance pop hits and lyrical ballads.

Taking place on Yas Island, this event is a massive highlight of the Formula 1 entertainment calendar. With thousands expected to attend, finding the cheapest and best access is crucial.

GOAL has all of the information you need. Keep reading to find out everything about the event and how to secure tickets right now.

When is Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets December 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Tickets for the concert are officially available through Ticketmaster and the Yas Marina Circuit website as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix packages. You can browse the official platforms to find early bird and general admission passes.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It offers a great marketplace for fans looking to grab seats to the highly demanded concert.

How much are Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Official ticket prices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend start at around 695 AED for Golden Circle access, with general admission options offering the cheapest entry points to the concerts. It is highly recommended to book early to secure the lowest prices available on the official ticket provider platforms.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market start depending on demand but often feature competitive rates for General Admission and Grand Circle spots.

Everything you need to know about Zara Larsson & Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson are teaming up to headline the opening night of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Capaldi is globally recognised for his powerful vocal performances and chart topping heartbreak anthems. Larsson brings high energy pop and infectious dance tracks that have dominated the charts worldwide.

The concert takes place at Etihad Park, the premier outdoor entertainment venue on Yas Island. As part of the Yasalam After Race Concert series, admission is generally available to holders of eligible Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of live music setting the tone for the entire racing weekend.