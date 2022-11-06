Zaha admits he has no plan for the future amid Arsenal and Chelsea transfer rumours

Wilfried Zaha has claimed that he is not thinking about his future, despite apparent interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha, whose existing contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of this season, has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club in recent times. However, in a recent interview he has insisted that he remains focussed on the Eagles, though he refused to commit to Palace beyond the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Zaha said, "How many times have I seen my name next to transfer stuff? Me, I never speak on these things. My contract is up when my contract is up - I’m a Crystal Palace player.

"The only thing I’m focussed on is doing well for the club. That’s it. I take every day as it comes because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, so I can’t sit here and say: ‘this is my plan for this’. I’m only fixated on what I’m doing in training and what I’m doing Sunday. I’m very devoted to Palace."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ivory Coast international has been in good form this season, appearing in 11 Premier League matches so far for Patrick Vieira's side and scoring five goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE? Zaha will be in action for his side on Sunday as they take on West Ham in the Premier League.