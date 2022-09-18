There is an adage in football that holds if a player is good enough, then they are old enough. However, it remains a rare sight to see young teens plying their trade at senior level in the Premier League, such is the physicality and pace of the competition.
Nevertheless, precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.
So who are the youngest players to play in the Premier League and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Who is the youngest Premier League player in history?
Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days when he came on for Arsenal against Brentford on September 18, 2022. Nwaneri wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Fabio Vieira in injury time of the game.
Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been Harvey Elliott, who made history on May 4, 2019, playing for Fulham against Wolves aged just 16 years and 30 days.
You can see a list of the youngest players to play in the Premier League in the table below.
Player
Age
Fixture
Date
Ethan Nwaneri
15 years & 181 days
Brentford vs Arsenal
September 18, 2022
Harvey Elliott
16 years & 30 days
Wolves vs Fulham
May 4, 2019
Matthew Briggs
16 years & 68 days
Middlesbrough vs Fulham
May 13, 2007
Izzy Brown
16 years & 117 days
West Brom vs Wigan
May 4, 2013
Aaron Lennon
16 years & 129 days
Tottenham vs Leeds United
August 23, 2003
Youngest Premier League goalscorers
James Vaughan holds the record for youngest player to score in the Premier League, having struck the back of the net for Everton against Crystal Palace at the age of 16 and 270 days.
Player
Age
Date
Game
James Vaughan
16 years 270 days
April 10, 2005
Everton vs Crystal Palace
James Milner
16 years 256 days
December 26, 2002
Leeds United vs Sunderland
Wayne Rooney
16 years 360 days
October 19, 2002
Everton vs Arsenal
Cesc Fabregas
17 years 113 days
August 25, 2004
Arsenal vs Blackburn
Michael Owen
17 years 143 days
May 6, 1997
Liverpool vs Wimbledon
Before Vaughan, the record was held by James Milner, who scored for Leeds United against Sunderland in 2002 at the age of 16 and 356 days.
Wayne Rooney was just 16 years and 360 days old when he announced himself with a sensational goal for Everton against Arsenal in the same season. Michael Owen was 17 years and 143 days old when he struck for Liverpool against Wimbledon in May 1997.