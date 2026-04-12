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FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Yamal’s dribbling skills expose Mbappé and Vinícius

Barcelona
LaLiga
Real Madrid
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
Spain

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is enjoying a remarkable run of form, most recently starring in Saturday’s Catalan derby.

The teenager delivered a goal and two decisive assists while showcasing his trademark dribbling.

His tally now stands at 15 goals, leaving him fourth in La Liga’s scoring chart.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the winger completed 16 dribbles across his last two outings—against Atlético Madrid and Espanyol—more than the combined 13 managed by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior versus Bayern Munich and Girona.

With his Catalan side now nine points clear at the top, Yamal is on course to secure a third La Liga title before his 19th birthday. 

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Read also

Photo: Yamal threatens Atlético with an NBA-style epic

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