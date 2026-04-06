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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

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Yamal in the starting line-up... Barcelona's front four face Atletico under pressure

L. Yamal
H. Flick
F. Lopez
G. Martin
M. Casado
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Will Flick lose a key player in the European clash?

Four Barcelona players face suspension for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

The two sides will meet at the Spotify Camp Nou for the first leg, before Atlético host the return leg on 14 April at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, the Barcelona quartet of Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin and Lamine Yamal are just one yellow card away from missing the second leg against Atlético Madrid.

On the other hand, Atlético Madrid have seven players at risk of suspension for the match against Barcelona: Baena, Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Yurenti, Marc Poblet, Rogieri and Giuliano Simeone.

It is worth noting that Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 last Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga.

Read also:
Video... Atlético fan to Yamal: 'You're so ugly... go back to Morocco'
Cezni excels at mocking Yamal... and a surprising reaction from Lamine

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
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