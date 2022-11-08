Xavi: Referee should explain himself for sending off Robert Lewandowski

Xavi said it was harsh to show Robert Lewandowski two yellow cards in the first half of Barcelona's clash with Osasuna.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona came from behind to win a wild match 2-1 against Osasuna, with Pedri and Raphinha saving the 10-man Blaugrana in the second half.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The sending off... my opinion is that it is harsh," Xavi told reporters. "What I say does not count. The opinion that matters is that of the referee, who will not speak today either. I think he should have to come out here to explain himself because we have a lot at stake."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona overcame adversity to go top of La Liga after Real Madrid slipped to a loss on Monday, however Lewandowski now faces suspension for his actions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi won't be needed in the dugout again until after the World Cup break when his side meet city-rivals Espanyol on December 31.

