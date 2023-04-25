'I had dessert with them' - Xavi reacts to Lionel Messi dinner meeting with Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies

Xavi made a dessert joke when reacting to Lionel Messi's dinner meeting with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets amid Barcelona's links with a club legend.

Messi's contract with PSG ends this summer

Forward yet to sign an extension

Took in trip to Barcelona this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine forward is yet to sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain and an exit now looks increasingly likely. Amid speculation of a potential return to Barca, Messi was spotted having dinner with former team-mates Busquets and Alba during a visit to the city this week. Barca manager Xavi was asked about their meeting at his latest press conference, and gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had dessert with them later. (laughs). They haven't told me anything," said Xavi.

Pressed for an update on Messi's possible return to Camp Nou, he added: "They are hypotheses. We have to focus on the League. This is not the time, tomorrow Rayo Vallecano."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have publicly admitted in the past few weeks that they desire to bring Messi back to the club and are said to be in active negotiations to secure a sensational homecoming for a club legend. However, their dire financial situation is a major stumbling block and the FFP regulations of La Liga further complicate the matter.

Asked if Barcelona expect La Liga to help in their pursuit of Messi, Xavi replied: "It's a question for the president of La Liga. You've made a mistake about who you're asking. There are some regulations and I don't see any help. There are regulations that must be complied with."

WHAT NEXT? Messi has a crucial decision to make in the summer about his future and his frequent visits to Barcelona since the turn of the year have further made Blaugrana fans optimistic. However, there is nothing concrete at the moment and the Argentina skipper has a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday against Lorient to focus on in the short term.