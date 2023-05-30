Xavi: Joao Cancelo's January move to Barcelona was BLOCKED by Man City

Barcelona boss Xavi has revealed the club agreed a January move with Joao Cancelo that was subsequently blocked by Manchester City.

Cancelo moved to Bayern in January

Xavi says Barcelona deal had been agreed

City did not want Cancelo at Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo moved to Bayern Munich on loan in January but could have gone to Barcelona. Xavi has revealed the Catalan giants had agreed a deal for the Portugal international but a move fell through when City decided against allowing Cancelo to head to the Camp Nou in the winter window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We wanted Cancelo. They offered him to us and we gave the OK," he told TV3. "In the end they tell us that Manchester City do not want him to come to Barça. That is true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo went on to help Bayern win the Bundesliga title, making 15 appearances in the German top flight for the Bavarian giants. However, Bayern are unlikely to activate the €70 million (£62m/$78m) purchase option in his contract, meaning he's facing an uncertain future. Barcelona are thought to be willing to take Cancelo on loan, but it remains to be seen if City will sanction the deal this time around.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo will be hoping to resolve his future over the summer now Bayern's season has been completed. City still have two finals left to play, against Manchester United in the FA Cup and Inter in the Champions League, while Barca wrap up their La Liga campaign on Sunday at Celta Vigo.