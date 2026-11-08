Xabi Alonso outlines European vision for Chelsea as he targets end to 'long weeks' at Cobham

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has challenged his squad to earn their place back among Europe’s elite following a promising start to his debut season at Stamford Bridge. While the Spaniard has utilised a lighter schedule to implement his tactical ideas, he admits he is desperate to swap quiet training weeks for the chaos of continental competition.

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European ambitions at Stamford Bridge

Alonso has enjoyed a productive start to life in West London, but the Spaniard is already looking ahead to a future where his schedule is significantly more congested. While the current campaign has allowed for extensive tactical work at Cobham due to a lack of European commitments, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss is eager for those "long weeks" to become a thing of the past.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, having secured 16 points from their opening nine matches. This solid domestic foundation has been built during a period where Alonso could focus purely on the training pitch, yet the manager views this absence from the continental stage as a temporary situation that must be rectified by next season at the latest.

Ahead of a clash with Sunderland—a side surprisingly balancing European duties this term—Alonso made his intentions clear. "The ambition is to be back there [in Europe]," said the Blues manager on the club's official website. "[We want it] to be just one season that we are having long weeks. The aim, the desire, the hunger is to have busy weeks, to have to deal with three games a week, and that we'll see each other much more."

Building a new identity at Cobham

The absence of midweek fixtures has arguably been a blessing in disguise for Alonso during his transitional phase. It has provided the necessary time to forge bonds with a young squad and drill the specific positional play that defined his success in the Bundesliga. However, the legendary midfielder, who won two Champions League titles as a player, remains focused on the bigger picture.

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Alonso is well aware that the pedigree of a club like Chelsea demands a presence in the Champions League. While he appreciates the time he has had to embed his philosophy, he insists that the prestige of the club belongs on the highest stage. "It's not that it hurts now, because you deal with it, but this is where we want to be," Alonso added when discussing the current lack of midweek football.

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Earning the right to compete

Despite his confidence in the squad's potential, Alonso is under no illusions about the difficulty of returning to the top table. He believes the team has the quality to compete with the continent's best, but he stresses that results on the pitch must justify those aspirations. For Alonso, the journey back to Europe is a process that requires daily excellence and consistency in the Premier League.

"We want to be playing in Europe, in big stadiums, having top teams in Europe because I think that we can be there, but we need to earn it to be there," Alonso stated firmly.

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A hunger for the elite stage

As one of the most decorated players of his generation, Alonso’s 119 appearances in the Champions League have shaped his managerial outlook. He understands the physical and mental toll of a relentless schedule, yet he views those demands as a hallmark of success. His current mission is to instil that same craving for the elite level within the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

"We like football and, unfortunately, we can only comment [on what has taken place during a European gameweek]," Alonso concluded. "The feeling is that we want to be there, but we need to deserve that."