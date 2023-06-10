Wrexham crack Times Square! Ben Foster's new contract makes headlines in New York City as Ryan Reynolds thanks ex-Man Utd goalkeeper for extending stay

Ben Foster's new Wrexham deal made it Stateside as Times Square in New York featured a headline announcing the goalkeeper's extension.

Foster signed one-year extension

News made it to Times Square

Shows Wrexham's popularity in the U.S.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United and England shot stopper turned 40 in April and had been retired a month earlier, but that didn't stop him penning a new one-year deal with the Red Dragons on Thursday as he leads their back-to-back promotion charge. The news was apparently so big that it reached the U.S., with ESPN's headline in Times Square reading "Foster agrees new contract to stay at Wrexham".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The prominence of Foster's new deal in one of America's iconic landmarks shows the remarkable growth of Wrexham, and their popularity in the States has been lauded by manager Phil Parkinson. For the Red Dragons, the experience of the former Premier League 'keeper will be crucial, as they prepare for their first season in League Two for 15 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? While co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney begin plans for next season's squad, they face competition to keep hold of some of their star players - including serious interest from the Championship.