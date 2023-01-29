Wrexham mocked for Sheffield social media mix-up ahead of FA Cup showdown

National League high-flyers Wrexham have been mocked for a social media post in which they misnamed their FA Cup opponents.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the lead-up to their FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Sheffield United, Wrexham have been mocked for a sloppy social media mistake. Missing out the crucial suffix 'United', their pre-match tweet caused non-league outfit Sheffield FC to reply: "They are playing Sheffield United, not us!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While people might link this mislabelling of teams with the club's American ownership, it's unlikely Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and running Wrexham's social media accounts... and this slip-up will be the least of their worries before a huge FA Cup clash.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Regardless of the outcome against Sheffield United, the primary concern for Wrexham is getting out of the National League. Currently, they're top of the league, joint on points with Notts County but with a precious game in hand.