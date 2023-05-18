Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney reveals the time ‘It’s Always Sunny’ co-star Charlie Day got busted for drinking alcohol at the Racecourse Ground

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney revealed how ‘It’s Always Sunny’ co-star Charlie Day got caught drinking alcohol at the Racecourse Ground.

'Always Sunny' star Day visited Wrexham in April

Was caught drinking alcohol on the balcony

Rushed back inside to escape fine

WHAT HAPPENED? Stars of the comedy TV show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' joined McElhenney during the fixture against Yeovil back in April. Along with Day, Glenn Howerton, Megan Ganz and McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson also formed part of the gang. While watching the action unfold, Day was chilling on the balcony with a beer in a hand, but was rushed back inside as consuming alcohol went against the regulations and Wrexham would have been fined.

WHAT THEY SAID: Recollecting that incident McElhenney told RobRyanRed podcast: "He [Day] was the only one to get busted drinking alcohol because he didn't know. I mean, what people truly don't understand is Americans, we don't understand that rule, we didn't know that that was the rule.

"So he was sitting out in the box and he was drinking a beer and nobody noticed it, or they just didn't say anything. And somebody took a still frame and texted it to me from the broadcast saying 'Hey, get your boy off the balcony, you're going to get a fine.' And of course, he ran back inside because he had no idea what the law was, but that'll be something he gets to take to his grave!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Day enjoyed himself to the fullest during the visit as he then decided to race against several Wrexham players during the warm-down session - and hilariously ended up in the last position.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have been promoted to the Football League after 15 years and it is set to be a busy summer for the Welsh-side as they look to overhaul their squad before their next campaign.