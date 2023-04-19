The Gang Goes to Wrexham! Rob McElhenney joined by Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars as Red Dragons earn huge win over Yeovil Town

Stars of the comedy TV show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' joined co-star and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Yeovil.

WHAT HAPPENED? Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton were in attendance at the Racecourse Ground alongside McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson. Writer and producer Megan Ganz also joined the gang alongside a host of other friends, as they watched Wrexham edge closer to promotion to the football league.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a quiet first half, the Red Dragons burst into life in the second, with quick-fire goals from Anthony Forde and James Jones after the hour mark making it 2-0 before club top goalscorer Paul Mullin, inevitably, made it three with 13 minutes remaining. The result leaves Wrexham four points clear of second-placed Notts County with just two games remaining.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? On 107 points and with 112 goals scored, the Red Dragons look to have all but clinched promotion - and in spectacular fashion worthy of their Hollywood owners. They can mathematically seal ascension to the football league with a win in their next game, which comes at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday.