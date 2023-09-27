'He has had a problem' - Wrexham boss hoping for Ollie Palmer return as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's record signing nurses knee injury

Phil Parkinson hopes that Wrexham's record-signing Ollie Palmer would be back against Crewe Alexandra in the weekend.

Palmer nursing knee injury

Has featured in all nine games

Parkinson hopes to use him in next fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has been an integral part of his manager's plans and has featured in all nine league games so far this season. However, he has a niggling problem in his knee which forced him to start on the bench in Wrexham's last fixture against Stockport County.

Nonetheless, Parkinson believes that he could be available for selection in their next match after taking injections.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ollie did some running on Monday to keep him active and he has had an injection in his knee," said Parkinson to reporters.

Article continues below

"He will rest up and we will look to get him back in training on Thursday. He has had a problem with his knee for a bit so we set him up for this jab and we are confident it will do the trick. Hopefully this injection will help him with the issue he has.

"Ollie twisted it awkwardly against Grimsby and he managed it a little bit during the week. We didn't want to risk him too much against Stockport but had him on the bench if needed," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rob Lainton is also sidelined with a knee injury and Parkinson informed that the keeper is still far away from making a comeback.

"Rob's still not making the progress we would have liked with his knee," said Parkinson.

"He is not where he needs to be at the moment. It is difficult for Rob but hopefully we will see him back out on the training ground in the coming weeks."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will look to return to winning ways when they host Crewe Alexandra at the Racecourse Ground after a humbling 5-0 loss to Stockport last weekend.