Why Wrexham offered Liam McAlinden a new contract despite him hardly featuring during National League promotion season

WHAT HAPPENED? McAlinden has put pen to paper on a new contract, keeping him at the Racecourse Ground for another season. The winger, who can play on the left or the right, only made two starts under Phil Parkinson in 2022/23 but he has experience of League Two, having been part of Morecambe's promotion in the 2020/21 season. McAlinden played 37 times that campaign, and started every play-off match, as they beat Newport County at Wembley to jump into League One.

WHAT THEY SAID: McAlinden has spoken of his desire to stay at Wrexham and is delighted to have put pen to paper, saying: “When the manager said he was looking to renew my contract, I was delighted. After the success we had last season, I’d love to be a part of it again going forward.

“It’s been the most enjoyable two years of my career if I’m honest. The Club’s going in a great direction, and now to be a part of it next year – as we look to go on achieve more on the back of our success last season – is fantastic.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parkinson has previously made it clear that he would discuss a new deal with the former Northern Ireland youth international and believes his experience will be invaluable in the Football League. "We have got a lot of cup competitions next year and can have seven substitutes, and Liam can play a lot of positions, and I still feel he has got a contribution to make," he explained.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham celebrated their title triumph by jetting to Las Vegas and will be back in the USA for pre-season clashes with Chelsea and Manchester United.