Wrexham's James McClean clashes with Mansfield fans after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side secure FA Cup win

Wrexham star James McClean found himself in yet more controversy as he became embroiled in a back and forth with Mansfield fans.

McClean clashes with supporter

Irish star has long been targeted by fans

Wrexham progress into the FA Cup second round

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted on social media, McClean can be seen pointing and shouting in the direction of an opposition supporter who follows the Irishman along the sideline. Wrexham players and staff had to hold their teammate back to prevent McClean from approaching the fan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McClean has long been the target of fan jeers for a number of years, particularly on Remembrance Weekend due to his decision to not wear a poppy. Yet, the fan jeers did not stop his side from progressing against Mansfield thanks to goals from Paul Mullin and Sam Dalby.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They enter the second round of the FA Cup which will be drawn on Sunday. They return to action against Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.