Are Wrexham as ‘big’ in the USA as Premier League giants? Club captain Luke Young explains ‘phenomenal’ growth under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Wrexham club captain Luke Young claims the Welsh outfit are now as “big” in the United States as some Premier League giants.

Dragons back in the Football League

Spent pre-season in the States

Hollywood owners raised profile

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have experienced first hand this summer how the presence of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has expanded their global appeal. With a documentary series offering a window to the world, the likes of Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee are now as famous in America as superstar performers from the English top-flight. Wrexham got a taste of that during their recent tour of the U.S. - as they faced the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in glamour friendlies – with the club's reach continuing to extend well outside of North Wales.

WHAT THEY SAID: Young has told BBC Sport: “It takes you by surprise how big Wrexham are over there. To have the following that we have out there, it's phenomenal to say the least. You set foot in a different country that's the other side of the world and you're getting recognised and people stopping you for photos. You associate it with the Premiership sides, because they're going out there and everybody knows who they are. Now we're going out there and people know we are.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Young added, with Reynolds and McElhenney helping collective dreams to become reality: “You see so many Wrexham tops and you're seeing billboards and advertisements for Welcome to Wrexham documentary and different photos of players dotted around the place. Because of everything that's gone on here, the buzz around the town and that you are getting spotted in so many places, you kind of take it in your stride. It's not until you get back and you look back over the trip on you think 'Yeah, we're well known out there' and you think is it really happening? It's a definite eye opener to where the club have come from to where they are now.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have spent the last 15 years outside of the Football League, but a record-breaking promotion push last season – which delivered the National League title and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas – has the club readying themselves for League Two action in 2023-24.