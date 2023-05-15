Wrexham avoid fiery Las Vegas encounter with Sheffield United as FA Cup foes threatened to spoil ‘monster’ promotion party

Wrexham reportedly avoided seeing their “monster” party in Las Vegas spoiled by Sheffield United, with the Blades also heading to the States.

Dragons back from trip to Sin City

Premier League-bound Blades now in Nevada

Two sides clashed in FA Cup fourth round

WHAT HAPPENED? Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney rewarded their players at the Racecourse Ground with an all-expenses-paid trip to Nevada after seeing them bring a 15-year exile from the Football League ranks to a close. The Dragons made the most of their time in America, with wild parties thrown poolside and in famous nightclubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: They did, however, come close to running into rivals that they butted heads with during a memorable run to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2022-23. Blades captain Billy Sharp accused the ambitious Welsh outfit of “eyeing up” a clash with Tottenham before they had disposed of Championship opposition – with it also suggested that Phil Parkinson’s side had “disrespected” their cup opponents.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sheffield United ultimately prevailed in a replay at Bramall Lane, with players from both sides having to be separated in the tunnel afterwards. That argument could be have rekindled in Sin City, with The Athletic reporting on how the Blades jetted off for promotion celebrations of their own within days of Wrexham making the same journey.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Blades are still in America, having booked themselves return tickets to the Premier League. Wrexham, meanwhile, are back on British soil as they start to piece together plans for 2023-24 – with Reynolds and McElhenney preparing to make more funds available during the summer transfer window.