Real Madrid lead tributes as World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns of father's death after scoring winner in final

Tributes poured in for Spanish hero Olga Carmona's late father as the player learned about the tragic news after the World Cup final.

Carmona was informed of the unfortunate news of her father's death right after she guided her country to their first-ever Women's World Cup title on Sunday.

Carmona scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute to help La Roja clinch the title against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

But Carmona was hit with the shocking news of her father passing away after the country lifted the trophy.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) mourned the death of the player's father as they wrote on Twitter: "The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Carmona's club Real Madrid also expressed their condolences as they shared a message on Instagram, reading: "Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to Olga, her family and all of her loved ones. Rest in peace."

After scoring the winner against the Lionesses on Sunday, Carmona revealed a shirt below her jersey where the word 'Merchi' was written, which was reportedly a tribute to her friend's late mother who recently passed away.