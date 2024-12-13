World Cup 2026 European qualifiers draw: Date, time, live stream, seeding pots & how it works

How to watch the UEFA qualifiers draw for the 2026 World Cup, plus seeding pots and more

Ariane Hingst, Robert Pires and Gianluca Zambrotta will help set the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Europe, as the continent gears up for the tournament which takes place in North America in just under two years time.

The qualifiers kick off in spring 2025 and will feature some of the best international teams in the world, boasting no shortage of the greatest stars in the game.

So when is the draw and how can you watch it? GOAL brings you everything you need to know

Article continues below

When is the draw for the 2026 World Cup UEFA qualifiers?

What: World Cup 2026 European qualifiers draw Date: December 13, 2024 Time: 11am GMT / 6am ET

The draw for the European qualification phase for the 2026 World Cup will be held on Friday December 13, 2024. It will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich and proceedings are scheduled to get started at 11am GMT (6am ET).

Where to watch the draw - live stream & TV channels

Fans of England, Italy, Spain and indeed soccer fans across the world will be able to watch the draw live on FIFA's official website, fifa.com.

The draw will also be available to stream live on FIFA+ and its official YouTube channel. It will be broadcast by FIFA's various television and streaming partners across the globe, a selection of which you can see below.

Country Network United Kingdom BBC United States FOX Sports, Telemundo, Univision Canada CTV, TSN France L'Equipe, TF1 Germany ARD, RTL, SKY, ZDF Italy RAI Netherlands NOS, Ziggo Sport Portugal RTP, Sport TV Republic of Ireland RTE Spain TVE Turkiye Saran - TV8 Wales S4C

World Cup 2026 UEFA qualifiers seeding

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Pot 5 France Ukraine Scotland Bulgaria Moldova Spain Sweden Slovenia Luxembourg Andorra England Turkiye Republic of Ireland Belarus Malta Portugal Wales Albania Kosovo Gibraltar Netherlands Hungary North Macedonia Armenia Liechtenstein Belgium Serbia Georgia Kazakhstan San Marino Italy Poland Finland Azerbaijan - Germany Romania Iceland Estonia - Croatia Greece Northern Ireland Cyprus - Switzerland Slovakia Montenegro Faroe Islands - Denmark Czechia Bosnia & Herzegovina Latvia - Austria Norway Israel Lithuania -

Teams are divided into five pots: four groups of 12 and one group of six. They will be drawn into 12 groups: six four-team groups and six five-team groups.

Teams from the same pot cannot be drawn together.

When do the UEFA qualifiers for World Cup 2026 start?

The UEFA qualification phase for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico begins in March 2025 and concludes in November 2025.

Five-team groups start the campaign in March, while four-team groups begin in September. Fixture dates will be confirmed after the draw is finalised.

The play-offs will be played on March 26 and 31 2026.

How does the UEFA Nations League come into qualification?

The 2024-25 UEFA Nations League is tied to the UEFA qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with the four best-ranked group winners from that tournament - who do not finish first or second in their World Cup qualification group - going into the play-off round along with the 12 runners-up from the qualification groups.

Those 16 teams are then divided into four play-off paths of four teams, with single-leg semi-finals followed by winner-takes-all finals.