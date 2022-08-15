‘World-class’ Gabriel Jesus told he has areas to improve as Zinchenko warns Arsenal’s rivals that striker will get even better

A man that has worked with the Brazilian forward at Manchester City and Emirates Stadium has never had any doubts about his quality

Gabriel Jesus is a “world-class” talent in the eyes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who never had any doubts that the Brazilian would thrive at Arsenal, and a proven Premier League performer is considered to have the potential to become even better. That is because a team-mate who has worked with him at Manchester City and Emirates Stadium says there are “some things” that he can improve.

That should be a scary thought for domestic and European rivals, with Jesus building on his impressive pre-season form to bag a brace for the Gunners in a 4-2 victory over Leicester that has maintained a perfect start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Can Gabriel Jesus get even better for Arsenal?

After seeing Jesus open his competitive goal account for the Gunners, Zinchenko – who won Premier League titles alongside the South American at City – told reporters: “Of course I wish him well. And I never had any doubts about him, because he’s a world-class player in terms of his numbers.

“You can see it as well in how he works along with his attitude every day in training. He’s an example [to others].

“He’s still young, everyone needs to improve some things. He needs to work on a couple of things, like everyone, but the rest is unbelievable.

“He was good during all the years I’ve spent with him. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn’t stop at all and I’m so happy for him.

“He’s the guy who is always happy for the team. The team is always first and the club always in front of any individual thing. The most important thing was three points, that’s so important. We need to be as a team.”

Will Jesus help Arsenal to challenge for trophies?

After stumbling out of the blocks last season, Arsenal have hit their stride early this time around.

Shrewd summer transfer business has aided that cause, with Zinchenko of the opinion that there is now enough quality in north London to mount sustained bids for major honours.

The versatile Ukrainian said of the squad pieced together by Mikel Arteta: “It’s just the beginning of the season and I think we need to analyse. Still we conceded two goals and from a defensive line that is a lot. That is why we need to keep going - but I’m so happy for the team and the club.

“We have an unbelievable squad. Everyone is working hard every day and everyone deserves to play. We’re an unbelievable team.

“I’m trying to do my best and do what the manager has asked me to do. We’re trying to keep the ball better, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”