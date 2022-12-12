Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea face Liverpool, Arsenal take on Leeds or Stoke

Peter McVitie
|
Chelsea Women FAWSL 2022-23Getty
Women's FA CupWomen's footballChelseaLiverpool

Women's FA Cup champions Chelsea will take on newly-promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of this year's competition.

  • Reigning champions take on Liverpool
  • Arsenal to face Stoke or Leeds
  • Man City host Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the next round of the competition was made on Monday and sees the London giants take on last season's women's Championship winners. Liverpool caused an upset when the pair met on the opening day of the WSL season back in September, winning 2-1. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face either Stoke or Leeds while Manchester City will meet one of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United will visit Blackburn or Sunderland.

Women's FA Cup fourth round draw in full

DateMatchTV channel
Jan 29Man City vs Sheffield United or Nottingham ForestBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Coventry United vs Hashtag UnitedBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Arsenal vs Leeds United or Stoke CityBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Liverpool Feds or West Brom vs BrightonBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Peterborough or Durham vs Crystal Palace or WatfordBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Blackburn or Sunderland vs Man UtdBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Leicester vs ReadingBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Chelsea vs LiverpoolBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Wimbledon or Gillingham vs Charlton or MK DonsBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Bristol vs OxfordBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Burnley or Norwich vs Cardiff BBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Everton vs Birmingham or HuddersfieldBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Aston Villa vs Solihull Moors or AFC FyldeBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Ipswich vs Lewes or London BeesBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Wolves vs West HamBBC/Red button/iPlayer
Jan 29Tottenham vs London City Lionesses or PortsmouthBBC/Red button/iPlayer

WHO WON THE WOMEN'S FA CUP IN 2021-22

Chelsea are the FA Cup's defending champions, having beaten Manchester City in the final last season. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes before Sam Kerr scored the winning goal in extra time - her second of the match. The win sealed the double for the Blues as they also won the FA WSL and reached the final of the League Cup, losing to 3-1 to City in that final.