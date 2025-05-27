How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 Final tickets: Ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

The international women's teams go head-to-head in the final on July 27

A football fiesta awaits this summer as Europe’s best female stars flock to Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025. Despite being delayed a year due to the COVID pandemic, the Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success. A momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general.

If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be even bigger and better. Following three weeks of gripping group matches and thrilling knockouts, the final is due to take place on July 27 in Basel. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there by securing a ticket now.

Switzerland are staging the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship with matches taking place in eight cities across the country. 16 teams will feature in a third successive tournament. The quest for glory began in April last year with 51 teams dreaming of claiming one of the 15 available finals’ places. Switzerland automatically qualified when they were given Women's Euro 2025 hosting rights.

The top two teams in each of the four League A groups qualified directly for the Finals, with the remaining seven spots decided by two rounds of play-offs (October to December 2024). Of the 16 qualified teams, 14 had taken part in the Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales both made history by securing places at their first major Finals tournament.

If this year’s finale is anything like recent editions, those who manage to book seats are guaranteed a blast in Basel. The last Women’s Euros Final proved to be a thriller with England’s Lionesses roaring to victory on home turf in front of a jubilant Wembley Stadium crowd. The atmosphere was tense with the match going to extra-time, but Chloe Kelly would seal the deal for the hosts with a dramatic 110th-minute winner.

In the 2017 final between the Netherlands and Denmark, the nets bulged twice in the first 10 minutes, and the goals kept on coming. There were delirious scenes in Enschede after Vivianne Miedema grabbed the second of her two goals in the 89th minute, to clinch a famous 4-2 win for Sarina Wiegman’s Oranje. However, the most action-packed tournament curtain-closer took place in 2009. During a dominant era for the Germans, they celebrated a stunning 6-2 final victory over England on Finnish soil. Birgit Prinz and Inka Grings both bagged braces during the stunning win. You could be part of another classic contest by securing a ticket to the Women’s Euro 2025 final.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the Women’s Euro 2025 Final this July, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When is the Women’s Euro 2025 Final?

When: Sunday, July 27 Kick-off: 6 pm CET Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland Tickets: Buy tickets

St. Jakob-Park is a Swiss sports stadium located in Basel, which was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland, and as well as staging internationals, it is home to Swiss Super League side FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium, and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Women’s Euro 2025 Final tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 Final were split into three categories and were originally priced as follows:

Category 1: CHF 90 (€96)

CHF 90 (€96) Category 2: CHF 60 (€64)

CHF 60 (€64) Category 3: CHF 30 (€32)

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from €99 for category 3 tickets up to €2,000 for category 1 seats.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 Final tickets

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Women's Euro 2025 Final

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket to the final and travel to Basel to see the two teams match off for the last nail-biting match, you may want to get your hands on some accommodation before you get there.

From easy-access hotels near the stadium, to apartments a little bit further out, you can search through the neighbourhoods of Basel in the interactive map below. This is the best accommodation you can find in the city for the night of July 27, the final itself, or you can change the dates to suit your trip. Just hover over the pins and have a search around to see what suits you - and your budget.

How to watch or stream the Women’s Euro 2025 Final

The Women's Euro 2025 Finals are screened by the following channels in the various finalists’ countries:

Country Channels Belgium RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza & VRT Max Denmark Viaplay Finland Yle Areena France TF1 Germany Das Erste, Sportstudio Iceland RUV / RUV 2 Italy RAI PLAY Netherlands NPO1 Norway NRK, TV 2 Play Poland TVP Sport Portugal RTP1 + RTP2, Canal 11 & Sport TV Spain RTVE PLAY Sweden SVT, Viaplay.se Switzerland Play SRF, Play RTS & Play RSI

In the UK, every Women's Euro 2025 match will be available to watch or stream live free-to-air on either BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX). They will be sharing coverage of the Women's Euro 2025 final.

In the US, the Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast live by FOX Sports. US fans can stream the matches with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.