Christmas Day transfer! Wolves confirm loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid with deal including €40m obligation to buy clause

Wolves have confirmed the loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, with the deal also including a €40 million obligation to buy clause.

Cunha initially arrives on loan

Deal includes obligation to buy if conditions met

Lopetegui's first signing as Wolves boss

WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by GOAL earlier this week, Wolves beat off competition from local rivals Aston Villa to secure the Brazilian's signature. Cunha's arrival, initially on loan until the end of the season, was confirmed on Christmas Day. He becomes Julen Lopetegui's first signing since taking over at Molineux.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cunha joined Atletico in 2021 but has failed to make an impact under Diego Simeone. This season he has slipped further down the pecking order, making 17 appearances without finding the back of the net - form which saw him miss out on Brazil's World Cup squad. He seemingly fired a parting shot at Simeone earlier this week, writing about the importance of "feeling loved" on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID? "The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered," a club statement read.

IN A VIDEO:

WHAT NEXT FOR CUNHA? The forward will be unavailable for Wolves' festive fixtures against Everton and Manchester United, but he could make his debut against Aston Villa on Wednesday January 4.