Wolves boss Nuno ‘ready to make decisions’ amid links to Diego Costa and Wijnaldum

The Portuguese coach is giving little away when it comes to his transfer plans, but he does want to “rebalance” his squad in the January window

boss Nuno says he is “ready to make decisions” in the winter transfer window after seeing his side linked with free agent Diego Costa and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The international striker has come onto the market after having his contract terminated at Atletico Madrid.

Wolves are looking to bring more firepower into their ranks after leading marksman Raul Jimenez was ruled out long-term with a fractured skull.

Costa, with prior experience of life in the Premier League under his belt from a successful spell at , could tick plenty of boxes.

Wijnaldum could also be a shrewd addition, with the Netherlands international sparking talk of interest from Barcelona as his deal at Anfield runs down.

Nuno is giving little away when it comes to his recruitment plans in 2021, but he is eager to bolster his ranks in January and reinforce any areas that are looking light.

The Portuguese has told Wolves’ official website: “We have to sit down, plan and I think it’s a good chance to rebalance our squad, so we’ll see. We are ready to make decisions.”

While being in the process of identifying and chasing down targets, future planning continues to be complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nuno admits that attempting to put building blocks in place remains difficult, with a couple of Premier League games having already been called off this season due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

He said: “All the managers and everybody has accepted that this situation is unprecedented and has never happened before, so we are reacting to situations on a day-by-day basis, that you cannot plan or predict.

“Every time there is a test you are worried. Every time you hear about the cases rising you are worried. You are worried about the players, you worry about the schedule, you start worrying about your future, but we are not away from society. These feelings go all over society - everybody is worried.”

Wolves will be back in action on Saturday with a trip to , with that contest presenting Nuno’s side with an opportunity to move on from a dramatic 1-0 defeat at .