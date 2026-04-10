With the referees’ help… Is Walid Al-Faraj sparking a new row with Al-Nassr fans?

Saudi sports journalist Walid Al-Faraj has sparked controversy among Al-Nassr fans with a cryptic tweet on his official X account.

Al-Faraj wrote: “In my three decades in sports media, I have never seen a club’s fans defend referees as consistently as these supporters do—locally, regionally or anywhere in the world.”

He added: “Referees are always the scapegoat that everyone attacks as an emotional reaction to match events; something strange is happening this season; we are facing an exceptional situation.”

Although the Saudi journalist did not name a specific club in his tweet, Al-Nassr fans lashed out in the comments, convinced he was referring to them.

Read also: Official clarification... Did Ronaldo miss six goals in his historic journey to the millennium?

His remarks followed hot on the heels of controversial refereeing decisions in Al-Ahli’s 29th-round Roshen League match against Al-Fayha.

Although Al-Nassr were not involved in the match, several foreign outlets pointed the finger at the club, suggesting they might have influenced the decisions to help Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo secure the Saudi League title.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer than both.

Al-Faraj has locked horns with Al-Nassr supporters on several occasions, most recently over his persistent criticism of goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, especially during his appearances for the Saudi national team.