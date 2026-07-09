How to get Wimbledon 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, package deals, resale tickets & more

The grass court season is in full swing, with two weeks of top-notch tennis from the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London to savour.

Play commenced on Monday, June 29, and if you haven’t secured tickets, there’s no need to start fretting just yet. There are ticket options available to suit all tastes.

Whether you want to experience everything that Wimbledon has to offer and take in some outside court matches or you’d prefer to indulge in star-spotting and book show court seats instead. The choice is yours.

How can fans buy Wimbledon tickets, how much can they expect to pay and what does the tournament schedule look like? Let GOAL give you those answers and more.

When are the Wimbledon Championships 2026?

The Wimbledon Championships 2026 will take place from Monday, June 29, through to Sunday, July 12. The Wimbledon fortnight breaks down as follows:

Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds: June 29 - July 6

Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals: July 7-8

Ladies Singles Semi Finals: July 9

Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 10

Ladies Singles Final: July 11

Men’s Singles Final: July 12

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2026

There are multiple options for those looking to buy Wimbledon 2026 tickets. They include Ballot Tickets, Resale Tickets, The Queue, Hospitality Packages and Debentures.

Ballot Tickets

The main way and most popular option for Wimbledon is to apply for tickets through the Public Ballot. Like many other major sporting events where demand far outstrips allocation, this theoretically allows a fair distribution to fans looking to secure their spot at the Championships.

That oversubscription means that any application is not guaranteed a ticket, and even if you are successful, purchases are limited to one pair per household.

The ballot for the 2026 Championships was open between September 2-21, 2025 and is therefore now closed.

Resale Tickets

Resale tickets are sold by ticket holders who can no longer attend or no longer wish to attend the action at Wimbledon. There are two separate options here, with an official system operated by Wimbledon itself and the secondary marketplace, through platforms such as StubHub.

With the official option, Show Court tickets that have been returned to a resale kiosk throughout the day are listed on a first-come, first-served basis at 3pm BST each day. Tickets are priced at £15 for Centre Court and £10 for Court No. 1 and Court No. 2 and are extremely limited.

Additionally, they are only available to those already within the venue's grounds, meaning they are effectively only for Grounds Pass holders on their respective days.

If you’re looking to be a little more organised in securing a Wimbledon ticket before reaching the venue, StubHub could be your best bet to catch a glimpse of some of the sport’s greats.

Prices may be higher than face value, but for tennis enthusiasts, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live long in the memory. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

The Queue

The Queue is as simple as it sounds and is closely associated with Wimbledon. Those without tickets can queue before the gates open and throughout the day to pick up a Grounds Pass or one of a limited number of Show Court tickets on every day of the tournament, bar the final four. Once full, the venue operates on a one-in, one-out policy.

You can join The Queue at Wimbledon Park, where you will be given a Queue Card, which signifies your position in The Queue.

Hospitality Packages

For those looking to enjoy the Championships in sumptuous comfort, a hospitality package organised by Wimbledon's official partner and provider, Keith Prowse, could be a good option. These packages include seats at Centre Court and Court No. 1, along with a variety of luxury additions. Demand frequently outstrips allocation here, too.

There are different levels of Wimbledon hospitality depending on which package you prefer:

The Lawn : A table reserved for you and your guests, with an afternoon tea, seafood counter and a la carte menu from Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his daughter, Chef Emily Roux. Drink from the complimentary bar with bespoke cocktails in the English-themed garden. This is just walking distance from the courts with the prime location of Centre Court or No.1 Court.

A table reserved for you and your guests, with an afternoon tea, seafood counter and a la carte menu from Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his daughter, Chef Emily Roux. Drink from the complimentary bar with bespoke cocktails in the English-themed garden. This is just walking distance from the courts with the prime location of Centre Court or No.1 Court. Rosewater Pavilion : One of the most premium hospitality packages, you'll get a four-course a la carte, with light bites, strawberries and cream and traditional afternoon tea. Then, take to the exclusive lounge areas with premium wine selections, complimentary bar drinks and the best official Centre Court tickets.

One of the most premium hospitality packages, you'll get a four-course a la carte, with light bites, strawberries and cream and traditional afternoon tea. Then, take to the exclusive lounge areas with premium wine selections, complimentary bar drinks and the best official Centre Court tickets. The Treehouse : Premium, informal hospitality with unreserved seating, vibrant interiors, DJs and balconies overlooking the garden. You'll get your choice of gourmet small plates and interactive food displays. Enjoy this before taking your Centre Court or No.1 Court seats.

Premium, informal hospitality with unreserved seating, vibrant interiors, DJs and balconies overlooking the garden. You'll get your choice of gourmet small plates and interactive food displays. Enjoy this before taking your Centre Court or No.1 Court seats. Skyview Suites: The most luxurious experience, within the Centre Court. Each suite holds 10 or 20 guests, with a private balcony above the crowds. Enjoy a concierge, chauffeur and personal hostess with a champagne reception and a myriad of traditional complimentary food and drink.

Debentures

If you don’t just want a ticket for this year but one for every day of Wimbledon Championship action for the next five years, then a debenture is the rather expensive avenue you can take.

Debentures run over a series of years, with the current cycle being 2026-2030 for Centre Court and 2022-2026 on Court No.1. Applications are now open for 2027-2031 No.1 Court debentures too.

Each debenture purchased provides:

A guaranteed seat on court

Access to several exclusive areas

Transferable tickets

Exclusive dining options

The number of debentures available is limited, and prices fluctuate during the weekly auctions operated by Dowgate Capital Limited.

Wimbledon 2026 ticket prices

Ballot Tickets

These were available from £55 on No.2 & No.3 Courts, up to £350 for the men's and ladies finals on Centre Court. As tickets are randomly allocated in pairs via the ballot though, you do not choose the match or the seating section.

The Queue

Grounds Pass tickets cost from £33 for the early rounds of the tournament, though they decrease in price throughout the Championships. This is in part because the amount of access they offer is restricted as the various tournaments reach their closing stages.

Resale Tickets

Official resale tickets are priced at £15 for Centre Court and £10 for Court No. 1 and Court No. 2.

However, it is important to note, that they are only available to those already within the venue's grounds, meaning they are effectively only for Grounds Pass holders on their respective days and are extremely limited.

Remember to keep tabs on the official Wimbledon site nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

Hospitality Packages

Hospitality tickets via official Wimbledon partner and luxury hospitality retailer Keith Prowse start from £1,265 upwards ('The Lawn') up to £2,495 ('Rosewater Pavilion'). 'The Treehouse' and 'Skyview Suites' packages are currently sold out.

Debentures

2026-2030 Centre Court: From £116,000 per seat, or £232,000 for a pair

From £116,000 per seat, or £232,000 for a pair 2022-2026 No.1 Court: From £21,000

From £21,000 2027-2031 No.1 Court: From £73,000

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2026

There’s been a succession of back-to-back winners in the men’s singles at Wimbledon. Following on from Novak Djokovic claiming the title between 2018-2022 and Carlos Alcaraz landing the spoils in 2023 & 2024, the 2025 champ, Jannik Sinner, now looks to defend his crown in London.

Sinner has much to prove following his shock French Open loss at the hands of Juan Manuel Cerundolo. That 2nd round defeat was the Italian's earliest Grand Slam exit since losing at the same stage at Roland Garros in 2023.

Jannik Sinner’s quest for Wimbledon glory has been boosted by the fact that his main Grand Slam rival over the past two years, Carlos Alcaraz, will be absent from the All England Club tennis extravaganza.

Unfortunately for tennis fans, Alcaraz, who has not played since mid-April because of a wrist injury, has ruled himself out of Wimbledon, and is not likely to return to ATP Tour action until at least August.

The ladies’ singles event looks to be more open. Iga Swiatek took the Wimbledon honours in 2025, becoming the eighth different winner to land the crown in each of the past eight years. The Polish star now aims to become the first player to claim back-to-back ladies’ titles at the grass court showpiece since Serena Williams in 2016.

While Swiatek will be one of the 2026 front-runners, Aryna Sabalenka is expected to start Wimbledon fortnight as Championship favourite. Sabalenka is hoping to break her semi-final hoodoo this year, as she’s fallen at that particular hurdle in each of her previous three Wimbledon campaigns.

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2026

If it's your first time going to Wimbledon, you could find a place to stay in South West London, near the All England Club itself, or you may want to be based more centrally to make the most of your visit to the capital.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby.

Use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on - you can also hover over accommodation options to see what suits your budget, depending on the dates when you want to go.

