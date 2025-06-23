Willian to Wrexham?! 'Great story' requires 'big compromise' as ex-Chelsea star casts doubt over ambitious transfer

Willian would be a "great story" for Wrexham, admits William Gallas, but a deal is considered unlikely as it would require "big compromise".

WHAT HAPPENED?

Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are continuing to help make the funds available at SToK Racecourse that allow marquee transfer deals to be sought. They are very much in the market for Premier League pedigree at present.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That is because Phil Parkinson has overseen a historic run of three successive promotions, with the Red Dragons now preparing for life in the Championship. Efforts are being made to bolster the ranks in North Wales.

DID YOU KNOW?

Wrexham have been linked with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Tom Cairney, Ben Davies and Asmir Begovic, with Willian another name being added to the pot now that the veteran Brazilian forward has left Fulham as a free agent at 36 years of age.

WHAT GALLAS SAID

Ex-Chelsea defender Gallas is not convinced that Wrexham have the funds to make a deal for his fellow former Blues star possible. The Frenchman has told Prime Casino: “Willian to Wrexham would be a great story, but it’s been a long time since he was at his very best and it’s about his desire to still play the game.

“There would also have to be a big compromise when it comes to salary given he has only just left the Premier League. It would be exciting for the fans, but I can’t see it happening.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAN?

Willian returned to England in February when linking up with Fulham for the second time. He has previously spent time with Chelsea and Arsenal, becoming a two-time Premier League title winner across his seven years at Stamford Bridge.