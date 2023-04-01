Will Wrexham ever reach the Premier League with backing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

Wrexham have outlined a plan to eventually reach the Premier League - but do you think it's actually possible?

There is no mistaking Wrexham's grand ambitions that far surpass anything we've seen from a National League club. Backed by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and given worldwide attention by the Netflix series Welcome to Wrexham, the club are eager to gain multiple promotions in the coming years.

On Saturday, Wrexham reached 100 points in the league with six matches remaining, while their FA Cup run earlier this year was admirable. They recently added ex-Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster to their ranks in a sign that they can attract better players than are normally interested in joining a lower-tier organisation.

But how far can Wrexham go? Could they eventually gain four promotions and play in the Premier League, and why do you think that? Let us know in the comments! 👇