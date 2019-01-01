Will there be a parade if Liverpool win the Champions League?

Here's how the Reds will celebrate if they defeat Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday

If were to lift the trophy against Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, not only would it be the first major honour under Jurgen Klopp's reign at Anfield but a deserved cap to arguably their strongest season in the Premier League era.

The Reds, who finished a close second behind Manchester City in the top flight this season, have the chance to secure some much deserved silverware after missing out to Real Madrid in last season's final, following their stunning form in 2018-19.

Though they endured a somewhat shaky start, ultimately progressing behind as runners-up in Group C after three wins and three defeats, they have only lost once since on the road to the showpiece event.

Unbeaten progress against and Porto - including a 3-1 win in Germany against the former - set up a semi-final clash with for the ages, with Liverpool's chances of making the final looking slim after a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou .

But a remarkable 4-0 reverse on Merseyside, missing key players and with braces notched up by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, saw them upset the odds and ensure an all-English affair in the Spanish capital.

With such memorable heroics helping them to reach the last round once again under Klopp - his third major European final in charge of the club - the German has the chance to write himself into the club's history books alongside Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Rafa Benitez by defeating fellow English rivals Spurs at the home of .

Now, the city council has confirmed that should Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and company achieve continental glory, they will host an open-top bus parade on Sunday 2 June to celebrate their monumental achievements.

With only a relative fraction of supporters to be in attendance in Madrid this weekend - though thousands more are expected to travel - it will give the club a chance to celebrate with fans if they are able to triumph on the biggest stage of all.

Liverpool's victory parade route

If the Reds are victorious, they will travel around the city on an open-top bus, with the parade expected to start at approximately 4.00pm on Allerton Maze, heading northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout.

It will then travel along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington and Leeds Street.

To finish, it will take in the Strand before concluding on Blundell Street, down near the waterfront, having taken in the city centre.

Liverpool City Council has advised supporters to take full advantage of the route, though they are currently unable to confirm rough running times.

In addition, motorists have been advised to plan around the event given that it will create additional congestion along with a potential strain on public transportation.