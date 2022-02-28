Russia faces increased sanction from football authorities for the country's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, with other nations pushing for their World Cup expulsion.

The likes of UEFA and FIFA had already levied some measures - including playing games at neutral venues - but now a ban from international action appears to be on the cards.

GOAL takes a look at whether Russia will be banned from the World Cup as well as prior instances of countries being banned from the biggest sporting competition in the world.

Will FIFA ban Russia from World Cup 2022?

Russia's participation in World Cup 2022 is under threat, with the BBC reporting that FIFA will suspend the country's representative teams from competing "until further notice".

According to the report, football's world governing body will act in accordance with a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from sporting competitions.

Russia have not yet booked their place in the Qatar tournament and are due to play play-off games in March.

They are ostensibly scheduled to face Poland on March 24, with a potential tie against Czech Republic or Sweden to follow on March 29. However, all three teams have refused to play against a Russian representative team.

Why could Russia be banned from World Cup 2022?

There has been international outrage after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine last week, with many football players showing solidarity with Ukraine and countries including Poland saying they would not face Russia in international action until the situation is peacefully resolved.

FIFA initially ruled that Russia will simply have to play their next matches without their flag or national anthem and in neutral territory under the name "Football Union of Russia" - however, some nations have deemed that action insuffient.

Now, FIFA appears set to increase their punishment amid continued aggression from Russia towards Ukraine.

Article continues below

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny insists he'll refuse to play against Russia in their World Cup playoff next month. pic.twitter.com/Y5lWpjlPtk — GOAL (@goal) February 26, 2022

Have teams been banned from the World Cup before?

There is precedent for nations being banned from the World Cup for reasons outside of football.

Germany and Japan were banned from the 1950 event due to their parts in World War II, while South Africa faced a ban that spanned decades due to their apartheid rule.