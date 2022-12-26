'Why not?' - Klopp suggests injury-hit Liverpool will be active in the January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp is open to completing more January transfer business next month with Liverpool plagued by injuries ahead of club football's return.

Klopp discusses injury-hit Reds

Acknowledges Luis Diaz's impact last January

Open to doing more winter business

WHAT HAPPENED? With Liverpool hampered by injuries throughout most of the 2022/23 campaign thus far, their fortunes have failed to pick up with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines to leave their attacking options slim. Combine that with a host of problems in midfield, it's no wonder that Klopp believes some January transfer activity for the club would be 'very positive'.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Reds' return to Premier League action, Klopp explained: "I don't want to start talking about it now but we have two long-term injuries up front which is not helpful, never was, never will be.

"Last season we had Luis Diaz come in which was very helpful for that part of the season, everybody would see that the same way. But doing something again that is very positive - why not?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz signed for Liverpool in January 2022 after the club brought forward plans to approach the Colombian amid interest from rival clubs. Upon signing halfway through the season, he quickly hit the ground running and has established himself as a key player in the time since, before suffering an injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa.