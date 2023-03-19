Explained: Why LA Galaxy fans PROTESTED before MLS home opener against Vancouver Whitecaps

On Saturday evening, LA Galaxy fans set forward protests against the club's president Chris Klein who is undergoing his 11th season in charge.

Galaxy fans protest against Club President

President Klein implicated in scandal

Fans want Klein to resign

WHAT HAPPENED? Before the first home game of the season, Galaxy fans protested in big numbers against current president, Chris Klein, who is serving his 11th season in charge. The discord comes after LA Galaxy were sanctioned by MLS for breaching roster rules after illegal payments to Cristian Pavon in the 2019 season that would have made him a Designated Player.

WHAT WERE THE SANCTIONS? The club has been fined $1 million, they must forfeit a future $1 million in general allocation money, and they can’t register any players from abroad during the summer window in the 2023 season. Galaxy supporters are also unhappy about their lack of success on the pitch in recent seasons.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Galaxy will be hoping that they can get the crowd support on their side again as the G's will try to improve upon their poor start so far.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHRIS KLEIN? So far reports suggest that Klein's position at the helm of LA Galaxy is still secure, however, another set of protests will make life very difficult for the former USMNT player.