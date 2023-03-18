Explained: Why Gary Lineker isn't presenting Match of the Day tonight despite end of BBC saga

Gary Linker will not be presenting Match of the Day on Saturday night despite his BBC suspension being over.

Lineker sparked huge row after tweet

BBC suspended him causing major disruption

Reinstated as presenter but will not be hosting on March 18

WHAT HAPPENED? Lineker was briefly suspended from his BBC presenting duties as a row erupted over a political tweet he had posted. He has since been reinstated by the broadcaster after a public outcry that led to a weekend of negotiations but he will not be presenting Match of the Day on March 18.

WHY IS LINEKER NOT PRESENTING MATCH OF THE DAY? Whilst many fans will be looking forward to seeing Lineker back presenting the popular football highlights show, they will have to wait a little longer. The former Tottenham and England striker will be unavailable for Match of the Day presenting duties as he is will be fronting the BBC's FA Cup coverage. That will see him back on air slightly earlier on Saturday as he, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards attend Manchester City's quarter-final tie against Burnley.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The row surrounding Lineker's tweet caused chaos for BBC's sport coverage last weekend as pundits, commentators and presenters alike refused to work in solidarity with the former Leicester City striker. Final Score and Football Focus were both cancelled and much of the BBC's regular radio programming was replaced with pre-recorded podcasts. Indeed, Match of the Day went ahead but only showed 20 minutes of footage, without any analysis or commentary.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINEKER AND THE BBC? It looks like the row surrounding the ex-Tottenham striker's Twitter usage is fully resolved, meaning he should be in place to resume his Match of the Day presenting duties on April 1, following the international break.