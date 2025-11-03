It all started as an invitational tournament when Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) capitalised on Uruguay's centenary year since independence and selected the nation to host the first-ever FIFA World Cup from July 13 to 30, 1930.

At the time, La Celeste were in the spotlight as a global football powerhouse given their Olympic football gold medals in 1924 and 1928.

The tournament featured 13 teams, including seven from South America, four from Europe, and two from North America. Interestingly, many European nations were hesitant to participate due to the significant cost and duration of sea travel, but France, Belgium, Romania, and Yugoslavia ultimately made the journey.

Who won the first FIFA World Cup?

The first FIFA World Cup was won by Uruguay in 1930. This historic tournament, organised by FIFA, marked the beginning of the world's most prestigious football competition. It not only exhibited international football talent but also set the precedent for what would become a global sporting spectacle. Their conquest on home soil marked a symbol of national pride and set their status as one of football's early giants. July 31 was declared a national holiday in the country to honour a historic victory.

The Final Match: Uruguay vs Argentina

The final was held on July 30, 1930, at the 93,000-capacity Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In the rip-roaring contest between two intense South American rivals, Pablo Dorado put Uruguay ahead early, but Carlos Peucelle quickly equalised for Argentina. Guillermo Stabile then gave Argentina a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. However, Uruguay staged a comeback in the second half. Pedro Cea levelled the score, and Santos Iriarte put them in the lead. Along with the team's strong defensive performance, Hector Castro sealed a 4-2 victory with only a minute left, securing the trophy for Uruguay.

Interestingly, it was a rematch of the 1928 Olympic gold medal game after a 2-1 win in a replay, and Uruguay went on to win their second World Cup in 1950.

