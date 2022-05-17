'Who is Pogba?' - Allegri responds to talk of Juventus re-signing Man Utd midfielder

Massimiliano Allegri has responded to talk of Juventus re-signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba has been strongly linked with a return to Turin as he edges towards the end of his current contract at Old Trafford.

United have not yet shown any sign of agreeing an extension with the France international, and Juve are reportedly leading the race for his signature alongside Paris Saint-Germain, but Allegri has refused to be drawn on the speculation.

What has Allegri said about Pogba?

Pogba previously played at Juve between 2012 and 2016, with his last two years at the club spent under Allegri, but the Italian has jokingly claimed that he doesn't remember the midfielder.

Asked to address the club's reported interest in Pogba after watching his team draw 2-2 with Lazio in Serie A on Monday, Allegri told DAZN: "I don't know him, who is he? Is that an English word?

"I forgot, it's been too many years."

What have Juve said about Pogba?

GOAL has reported that Juve are preparing to hold talks with the agency that represents Pogba before the end of the month.

Pogba could head back to the Allianz Stadium six years on from his initial departure to United, but Bianconeri CEO Maurizio Arrivabene is not giving anything away at this stage.

He was present for a separate meeting with Pogba's representatives this week, but claims that the midfielder was not the main topic of conversation.

“Pogba is a Manchester United player," Arrivabene told Sky Italia when quizzed on the meeting.

"We must show respect for him and his squad. Having said that, Pogba’s agents are also the same who represent [Moise] Kean and Luca Pellegrini, so it’s only normal we should meet with them.

“The subject of today’s meeting was not Pogba. If we wanted to talk to Pogba, we would first need to speak to Manchester United. It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the clubs.”

